POCATELLO — An event promoter who is already in town promoting upcoming monster truck shows at the Bannock County Event Center has added a bonus third show to the schedule based on strong demand.
Ricky Fowler, owner of HyLite Real Entertainment of Boyd, Texas, had scheduled local shows for 7 p.m. on Friday, May 14, and 1 p.m. on Saturday May 15. Based on strong early ticket sales, Fowler has now added a third show for 7 p.m. on May 15.
"You figure on two-thirds more people at the gate than what (tickets) you've already sold, and that puts us pretty much at capacity," Fowler said.
Fowler and his drivers have been making appearances with their trucks throughout Pocatello since May 3 to generate excitement.
"It's a lot of good vibe," he said.
Fowler said the public seems especially pleased that beer sales will be allowed at the Event Center. A show that another promotions company had scheduled for April at Holt Arena had to be canceled due to the coronavirus, and Fowler noted beer sales aren't allowed in that facility.
It’s been two years since Pocatello has had a monster truck show, and Fowler believes the community has pent-up demand for oversized tires and loud motors.
These will be Fowler’s first shows in Pocatello as a promoter, though he’s driven in local shows promoted by Beckley.
Fowler is also inviting locals who aren’t afraid to bang up their “tough trucks” or side by sides to race against the clock and jump their vehicles from earthen berms during shows at the event center. Anyone interested in participating may call him at 214-274-6949.
He hopes to make the event center a regular stop in the future, though he plans to host future shows later in the summer so they won’t compete with Beckley’s show in Holt Arena, once it returns.
Event promoters typically work behind the scenes. Fowler, however, is accustomed to the spotlight. He’s hard to miss with his neon-yellow hair. He owns two monster trucks — Texas Outlaw and Zilla — and he personally drives Zilla. Zilla has a 2008 Ford super duty body painted black with its emblazoned in yellow letters to match Fowler’s hair.
Fowler’s events are affiliated with the Monster Truck Racing Association, which is the sanctioning body for monster truck competitions.
He’ll be bringing seven trucks to Pocatello, some of which will be competing for the first time in this region. The list includes Zilla, Texas Outlaw, Monster Patrol, BearFoot, Wildcard, Obsessed and Psychotic.
The trucks will compete in racing, best tricks and freestyle, with the crowd voting on winners of the latter two categories. Spectators are invited to participate in a pit party after the show, during which trucks will be parked on the track and drivers will be available for photographs and to meet with their fans. Rides in Monster Patrol, driven by Clint Watson, will be offered for $10 per person.
Tickets to the shows will be $25 for adults and $15 for children. They’ll be sold at the gate until the event sells out and advanced ticket sales are available at hylitereal.com.