POCATELLO — Evo King, a 4-year-old car enthusiast and student at Holy Spirit Catholic School in Pocatello, got the birthday present of a lifetime on Thursday when a monster truck that will be in Saturday’s No Limits Monster Trucks Grand Nationals competition at Holt Arena showed up at his school.
The monster truck’s appearance at Evo’s school was the culmination of his parents’ passion for cars and the big heart of one of the monster truck event’s organizers, who couldn’t resist helping to make Evo’s birthday special after he learned that the little boy’s mother has been battling cancer since 2019.
Evo’s mom, Emma Tan, was inquiring about entering Evo into a power wheels race on Saturday when her discussion with event organizer Ed Beckley evolved into a conversation about life and Emma’s stage-four breast cancer diagnosis.
Beckley said he was touched by Emma’s story and offered free admission to the competition to Evo and his parents. Emma was ecstatic, she said, but even more so when Beckley added the cherry on top of bringing a truck to Evo’s school — and giving free tickets to the entire school of more than 100 staff and students.
“Who knows whether one of them is facing that same thing and nobody knows yet? You just don’t know. So, I said, ‘Let’s do something that’s going to be fun for everyone,’ and I gave tickets to the whole school, teachers, custodians, everyone,” Beckley said. “It’s legal to print tickets, not legal print money, so that’s my way of saying thank you. Somebody needs to say it. I guess it was us today.”
Evo and all his classmates on Thursday afternoon got to gather around Rat Attack, a red Corvette that was converted into a monster truck. The students were in awe of the truck and had fun asking questions of its driver Jacob Ladwig.
Ladwig, who has been driving monster trucks competitively for eight years and won second place in the Pocatello competition in 2019, said he didn’t hesitate when Beckley asked him to bring his truck to the school ahead of the event.
“I always like to share the experience that I went through because growing up as a kid I was always told that being a monster truck driver was way out of my league and that it wasn’t realistic,” Ladwig said. “But now I’m doing it and my biggest thing is to be able to come out and tell these kids that it doesn’t matter what dream you have. If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything.”
Emma and Evo’s dad, Stephen King, said they’re grateful to Beckley, Jacob and the other event organizers for making Evo’s birthday special because Emma doesn’t know how many more of Evo’s birthdays she’ll be able to celebrate.
“All of this is for Evo,” Emma said. “The doctors told me to just enjoy the quality of life I have now and make each day memorable and that’s what we’re doing right now just having fun, enjoying every second and spoiling Evo in the process.”
Beckley said it was really important to him to put a smile on Emma’s face. He said he’s praying for her and hopes she’s sees many more of Evo’s birthdays.