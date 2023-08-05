ADDITION Britain Loch Ness Monster Hunt

This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is the Loch Ness monster in Scotland. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produce thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.”

 Uncredited - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s.

The visitor attraction said this week that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.”

