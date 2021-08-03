Thunderstorms brought high winds and rain to East Idaho on Monday, causing flooding, downed trees and even funnel clouds.
Dan Valle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service forecast office in Pocatello, said a strong push of monsoonal moisture that came from Arizona was responsible for the unusual weather.
“The moisture levels (we had in the air) were comparative more to what we see in the Midwest, not the western United States,” he said. “That fueled a lot of activity for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms. It was highly unusual for here.”
Both Pocatello and Idaho Falls received a quarter-inch of rain on Monday, while some areas got much less and others saw closer to an inch.
“Some areas got quite a bit of rainfall,” Valle said, adding that locations just fives miles away from them hardly got anything. “It was the nature of the storms.”
Flooding occurred near Deep Creek Reservoir in the greater Malad area and along roads in the Arbon Valley, Valle said. Transportation crews had to go out and clear some culverts.
Along with rain, the thunderstorms also brought strong winds to East Idaho. Valle said a 60-mile-per-hour gust was reported in the Pocatello area.
The storm downed trees that struck residences on Teakwood and the 600 block of North Garfield, officials with the Pocatello Fire Department said. Luckily, no injuries were reported in either of those incidents.
A tree also hit a pickup truck and motorcycle parked on the 500 block of North Garfield.
Although Monday’s thunderstorms were not tornadic, Valle said they did cause strong winds that interacted with the terrain, causing eddies and then funnel clouds to appear near Aberdeen. None of them touched down.
Valle says East Idaho could see more thunderstorms over the next few days. The threat of flooding isn’t as widespread, he said, but if the storms bring enough moisture, some flooding could occur in areas that have already received a lot of rain.
Valle urges motorists not to drive through any flooded roadways they encounter in the days ahead.
“Six inches of water can lift a vehicle off the pavement,” he said.
Recent storms also brought record-breaking rainfall to southern Idaho over the weekend.
Magicvalley.com reports that 1.3 inches of rain fell at Joslin Field-Magic Valley Regional Airport near Twin Falls.
“The Cassia Mountains west of Oakley received heavy rainfall that resulted in washouts in fire-scarred areas, causing the National Forest Service to close several roads near Monument Peak and Badger Mountain,” the news site reported.