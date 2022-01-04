top story Mobile home destroyed by fire on Fort Hall Reservation By CANDICE SPECTOR Idaho State Journal Jan 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An unoccupied mobile home on West Agency Road in Fort Hall was destroyed in a fire on Sunday morning. Fort Hall Fire Department photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FORT HALL — An unoccupied mobile home that was known to often attract homeless people in Fort Hall was fully destroyed in a fire on Sunday morning.Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to the home on West Agency Road west of Treaty Highway on the Fort Hall Reservation at about 11 a.m. on Sunday.Responders found the single wide mobile home engulfed in flames. No one was injured and no surrounding structures were damaged as a result of the fire, according to Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King. Story continues below video King said he believes the fire started in the chimney area and then the blaze spread to the rest of the home.No additional information about the cause of the fire was released as of Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mobile Home Fort Hall Eric King Fire & Ems Responder West Agency Blaze Reservation Trending Today Articles ArticlesCLASSES CANCELED AT NUMEROUS LOCAL SCHOOLS BECAUSE OF SNOWSTORMAnother storm to dump several inches of snow on East Idaho starting late tonightIdaho Fish and Game unsuccessfully attempts to rescue two bull elk from Southeast Idaho reservoirMan says owl led him through blizzard to campsiteAbout 300 Idaho Power customers without electricity after car knocks down power pole near ChubbuckPocatello couple welcomes PMC's first baby of 2022 in snowstormWinter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as snowstorm approachesLocal hospitals welcome East Idaho's first babies of 2022Four deaths, 286 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast IdahoDowntown Pocatello church offers a reprieve from the cold with daytime warming shelter Video Highlights Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Snow Removal Snow January Careers Help Careers ISJ