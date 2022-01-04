mobile home fire

An unoccupied mobile home on West Agency Road in Fort Hall was destroyed in a fire on Sunday morning. 

 Fort Hall Fire Department photo

FORT HALL — An unoccupied mobile home that was known to often attract homeless people in Fort Hall was fully destroyed in a fire on Sunday morning.

Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to the home on West Agency Road west of Treaty Highway on the Fort Hall Reservation at about 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Responders found the single wide mobile home engulfed in flames. No one was injured and no surrounding structures were damaged as a result of the fire, according to Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King.

King said he believes the fire started in the chimney area and then the blaze spread to the rest of the home.

No additional information about the cause of the fire was released as of Tuesday.