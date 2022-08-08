This car was found in a ravine off the side of Willard Peak Road after emergency responders found a woman lying in the road after intentionally driving the vehicle off the road late Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Emergency responders had to use ropes to rappel down the steep ravine to access the car. The woman spent five days in the car before crawling back up to the road and is expected to recover after suffering internal injuries and dehydration.
TREMONTON, Utah — A missing Brigham City woman who told authorities she had intentionally driven her car off the side of a rugged mountain road in Box Elder County spent five days in the vehicle before she was found alive after crawling out of a steep ravine and back onto the road.
According to a press release from the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 a 64-year-old woman was found lying in the middle of Willard Peak Road, approximately one mile south of Mantua City limits, where she was suffering from internal injuries and dehydration. It was discovered that she had been reported missing to Brigham City Police on the morning of July 26.
The woman explained that she had intentionally driven her car off the road and down a 300-foot ravine. She is expected to recover.
Emergency responders had to use ropes to rappel down the steep ravine to access the car. The crash investigation is ongoing.
The BESO press release urged anyone contemplating suicide or suffering from mental health issues to call the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
“We can all help prevent suicide,” the release states. “The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.”