UPDATE
On Tuesday morning Pocatello police reported that Kaleb Scott Cutler was found safe and unharmed in Douglas, Oregon.
ORIGINAL STORY
A Pocatello boy with severe asthma has been reported missing.
Kaleb Scott Cutler, 15, is believed to be a runaway and was last seen on Friday.
His family is concerned for his safety because he does not have any medication for his severe asthma with him and is likely already suffering respiratory difficulties.
Kaleb is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a hoodie and jeans.
If you have any information on Kaleb’s whereabouts, please contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100.