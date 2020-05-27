Hunter Paige Call

UPDATE

Hunter Paige Call, 14, of Pocatello, has been located safe and unharmed, according to the Idaho Missing Juveniles & Adults group. No further information is available. 

 

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — A local boy has been reported missing.

Hunter Paige Call, 14, of Pocatello, was last seen on May 18.

Hunter is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He also wears glasses.

Hunter was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, green shorts and blue and red water sandals.

If you have any information concerning Hunter’s whereabouts, please contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100.

