UPDATE
Hunter Paige Call, 14, of Pocatello, has been located safe and unharmed, according to the Idaho Missing Juveniles & Adults group. No further information is available.
ORIGINAL STORY
POCATELLO — A local boy has been reported missing.
Hunter Paige Call, 14, of Pocatello, was last seen on May 18.
Hunter is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He also wears glasses.
Hunter was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, green shorts and blue and red water sandals.
If you have any information concerning Hunter’s whereabouts, please contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100.