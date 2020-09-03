A missing local girl has returned home.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office said that Billie Raen Starkey, 17, returned to her family's Firth home on Thursday morning. She had been missing since last week.
The Sheriff's Office said Starkey is in good condition and did not suffer any injuries during the time she was missing.
The Sheriff's Office said Starkey was considered to be a runaway but her disappearance remains under investigation.
Multiple East Idaho law enforcement agencies and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children had been searching for Starkey, who was last seen on Aug. 24 in Idaho Falls.