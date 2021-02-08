Nevaeh Doren Isabel Sanchez

Nevaeh Doren Isabel Sanchez

 Submitted Photo

UPDATE: Nevaeh Doren Isabel Sanchez has been located safe and unharmed and has been reunited with her family.

ORIGINAL STORY: 

A 16-year-old Chubbuck girl has been reported missing.

Nevaeh Doren Isabel Sanchez was reported missing by her family on Friday evening and is believed to be a runaway.

She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair that might be in a bun.

She has ear and nose piercings, a birthmark on her stomach and scars on her arms and thighs.

She was last seen getting into a black 2010-2014 Cadillac sedan with tinted windows and passenger side front-end damage. Nevaeh was wearing black sweat pants and a black Ralph Lauren coat at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information on Nevaeh's whereabouts please contact Chubbuck police immediately at 208-237-7172.