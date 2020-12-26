UPDATE
Great news! Marcus, Mindy, Ambria and Scout have been found safe and are heading home. The family spent the night in their truck near Spring Shores after getting stuck. Snowmobilers found them today and were able to pull them out. Thank you to everyone who called in tips, kept an eye out and shared the message.
ORIGINAL STORY
Boise Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help keeping an eye out for a missing Boise family.
Yesterday around 11 a.m. 45-year-old Marcus, 33-year-old Mindy, 13-year-old Ambria, and their dog Scout left to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a day trip.
Shortly after noon, they told some family that they were going to travel towards the mountains to “play in the snow.” They were expected to return to Boise around 3 p.m. All three were reported missing around 9 p.m. after family members were not able get in contact with them.
Family says they were not packed for an overnight stay and they would not choose to camp in the cold weather. The three are known to travel to Boise County and Valley County often and like to explore with no destination in mind.
The three were traveling in Marcus’s 2001 Maroon colored Chevrolet Silverado with Canyon County license plates (2CVN047).
Detectives are actively working to determine the area the family traveled to. Attempts to ping their cell phone locations were unsuccessful. An alert was sent to Ada County, Boise County, Valley County and Idaho State Police for assistance. Ada County deputies have already done a search of the Lucky Peak area with no success.
Missing:
Ambria, 13, Boise
Mindy, 33, Caldwell
Marcus, 45, Boise
Vehicle:
2001 Maroon colored Chevrolet Silverado with Canyon County license plates (2CVN047).
Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in remaining vigilant and contacting police with any possible leads as to their whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.