BOISE — When 5-year-old Michael Vaughan went missing from Fruitland in July, authorities didn’t issue an Amber Alert. Nearly eight months later, he still hasn’t been found.
Now, pending Idaho Senate legislation is working to develop an alert that would help if a similar instance takes place again.
When Brandi Neal, Vaughan’s mother, heard SB 1378 was moving through the legislature, she said she was in tears.
“I want everybody to contact their representatives (to pass the bill), because what if this happened to one of their family members?” Neal said. “What if this happened to their baby?”
The bill unanimously passed the House Judiciary committee on Monday, with a “do-pass” recommendation for the House.
SB 1378, which would initiate an Endangered Missing Persons Alert in the state, was introduced in the Senate on March 17 by Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland.
As Lee stood on the Senate floor that day, she described the shock her community went through when Vaughan went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021.
“It shook our community and I think it shook our state,” she told the Senate. “We quickly realized that his case did not qualify for an Amber Alert.”
Vaughan, known to his family as “monkey,” disappeared eight months ago. Neal said in December that Michael’s father, Tyler Vaughan, went to check on the boy’s sister in her room while Michael was playing Nintendo. When Tyler Vaughan came back, Neal said, Michael was gone. His scent was traced by police dogs to the end of the street, where it stopped abruptly.
In the months that followed, community members supportive of the family rallied on social media for a cell phone alert of some kind that would have immediately notified the public of Michael Vaughan’s disappearance.
He did not meet the state’s criteria for an Amber Alert, in large part because it was not known if he had been abducted.
People in Fruitland and beyond argued that this may have hindered the ability to find him.
“The Amber Alert would have greatly helped Michael’s case,” Neal said.
Neal said Fruitland police and the lead detective on her son’s case fought for an Amber Alert the night he went missing — one around 8 p.m. and one around 11 p.m.
“The highest probability at the time of notification was that he wandered off,” J.D. Huff, the Fruitland police chief, said in an email to the Idaho Press in December. “As a result, we did not meet several of the criteria necessary for the Amber Alert. I’m sorry to report that we still do not meet the criteria.”
According to Lee and her co-sponsor for the bill, Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, every state in the Northwest has an Endangered Missing Persons Alert except for Idaho. The state has a “code red” alert, a type of emergency notification that was sent out when Vaughan disappeared. However, community members must be signed up to receive it on their phones — which is why some may have not have known about his disappearance until much later.
The new bill would allow Amber Alerts to stand alone, while discarding some of the other alert systems to consolidate a missing or endangered person alert into one Endangered Missing Persons Alert system.
Kerby said in committee that the bill would create a centralized communication system.
The new system, if implemented, would allow Idaho to communicate with surrounding states that also use the system in case a missing person were to cross state lines.
Additionally, three other citizens in support of the bill testified in committee, citing specific individuals that could be helped by the implementation of the bill. Those individuals include:
- Those with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease
- Domestic violence survivors and victims
- Missing Indigenous people
- Those with developmental disabilities
- Human trafficking survivors and victims
Nobody testified against the bill.
“We want an Amber Alert for Michael,” Neal said. “But whether or not that’s going to happen, this is the next best step.”
The bill is now headed to the House floor.