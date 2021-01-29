POCATELLO — A missing developmentally disabled local woman was located by Pocatello police on Thursday afternoon after she suffered a seizure at a residence near the city's downtown.
Jayden Mortensen, 22, of Pocatello, was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment after police found her having a seizure at a residence in the 500 block of West Whitman Street. Mortensen is expected to fully recover from the seizure, which occurred because she was not taking her medication, authorities said.
Mortensen was reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Thursday from her residence in the 600 block of South Grant Avenue, also near downtown Pocatello.
Police said they were alarmed by Mortensen's disappearance because she left behind her medication, cell phone, shoes and other personal belongings prior to leaving her home on Thursday night.
Police said the people at the West Whitman residence where Mortensen was found were known by her family.
The people at the residence called 911 for help when Mortensen had the seizure.