Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies assigned to the Ammon Division responded this morning to the area of Curlew and Chasewood to a report of a welfare check.
Maintenance employees at the property located what was initially reported to be a person sleeping underneath some thick overgrown trees and landscaping.
Deputies arrived and discovered a deceased male that appeared to have taken his own life and is believed to be missing person Arthur Pupedis.
The man appeared to have purposely crawled underneath the thick overgrowth of a tree and nearby shrubbery to conceal himself from being seen.
This particular area had been searched at the time Mr. Pupedis was reported missing, however trees and shrubs were partially covered with snow and debris that has since melted and cleared away.
The Bonneville County Coroner's Office was called to assist and Deputies are continuing to investigate. No further information is available at this time.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office would like to thank those who provided tips and information and assisted in attempting to locate Mr. Pupedis.