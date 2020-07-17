UPDATE
The boy has been located, state police said. Additional details have not yet been released.
ORIGINAL STORY
Idaho State Police have issued a statewide endangered missing person alert asking for the public's help in locating a 9-year-old boy who disappeared while at a southwest Idaho baseball field.
Elijah Joel Monize was last seen on Thursday at a baseball game at Mesa Verde Park in the city of Fruitland near the Oregon border, state police said.
State police said Elijah has multiple medical conditions and is believed to be in danger.
Elijah is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 85 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts with a drawstring.
Elijah's right arm protrudes forward and his hair is cut into a Mohawk, state police said.
State police have not released any further details regarding Elijah's disappearance.
If you have any information on Elijah's whereabouts, please contact police at 208-642-6006 or 911.