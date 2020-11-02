UPDATE 2:07 P.M. — Chubbuck police say Hannah has been located safe and unharmed and thanked the community for its assistance in locating her.
ORIGINAL STORY:
CHUBBUCK - Chubbuck police are asking for assistance in locating Hannah Hoffman.
She is 5 years old, 3’6” tall with shoulder length brown hair wearing a pink shirt with purple writing, and pink pants with teal colored shoes.
She was last seen at 500 block of Raven Way in Chubbuck at 12:23 p.m. on foot.
If you see the child, call the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7173.