UPDATE
According to her family, Katlynn has been found safe and unharmed.
ORIGINAL STORY
The family of a missing local girl is asking for the public’s help in locating her because they firmly believe she’s in danger.
Katlynn Johnson, 13, of Idaho Falls, was reported missing on Saturday. She last contacted her family via phone on Friday night.
Her family says it’s very unusual that they haven’t heard from Katlynn since then and they’re extremely worried about her safety.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Katlynn’s safe return to her family.
Katlynn has blue eyes and is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.
She had blond hair but recently dyed it dark brown. She has braces on her teeth, a scratch on the left side of her face and was last seen wearing ripped jeans and a white ruffled short-sleeve belly shirt.
Katlynn’s family believes she could be traveling with another girl in a 2004 GMC extended cab pickup truck that’s pewter in color with slightly tinted windows, side tool boxes in the back and a broken tailgate latch. The pickup’s Idaho license plate number is believed to be 8BGU428, Katlynn’s family said.
The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group is involved in the search for Katlynn and is reporting that the location share feature on her cell phone was turned off early Saturday morning.
If you have any information on Katlynn’s whereabouts, please contact Idaho Falls police at 208-529-1200 or her mother at 208-604-7503 or 208-541-4624.