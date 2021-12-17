Miss Idaho Ayriss Torres may not have snagged the title of Miss America 2022, but she stayed true to herself and is "very proud" of how she represented the Gem State during the 100th Anniversary Miss America Competition.
Torres spent eight days in Connecticut rehearsing and competing for the Miss America title alongside women from across the country. The Pocatello native gained friends and left it all on the stage, where she shared her talent, knowledge and beliefs with the judges and hundreds of thousands of viewers.
"You only ever get to do this one time in your life, and it's kind of surreal to me still to realize that I already did it at 22 years old," she said. "I have absolutely no regrets at all. I feel like I represented myself and the state of Idaho exactly how I should have and I am very proud of that experience."
Torres didn't make it into the top 10 during finals night. Ultimately, Miss Alaska Emma Broyles earned the title of Miss America 2022. But Torres is nonetheless excited for Broyles and grateful to have had the experience.
"I think after competing in preliminaries, I was really at peace with what I had done," said Torres, who performed a clogging dance routine as her talent in the competition. "I gave my absolute everything that I could and was very proud to be representing Idaho. I couldn't be upset to not be in the top 10 because I just went out and was who I am."
Authenticity is a big part of Torres's message both as an individual and as Miss Idaho. When she was on stage, surely no one could tell she was nervous about the slippery floor in her clogging shoes, but she's not too vain to say she was happy to have made it through her routine without slipping.
"For the few of us that tapped or clogged, we were pretty nervous the whole time that we were rehearsing, but it ended up really well," she said. "I don't think I could have done any better. But after the preliminary competition, we were like, 'Oh my gosh, good thing we don't ever have to do this again.'"
Torres will keep her title as Miss Idaho 2021 until June 2022 when she helps crown a new Miss Idaho. She said she's looking forward to continuing to fulfill her duties in the Gem State, which involve spreading the word about and teaching personal finance to youth in Idaho and beyond.
Now that Miss America is behind her, she hopes to continue her education at Idaho State University, where she’s studying pre-law political science and finance. She is also an active civil affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Reserve and one of the first actively enlisted military members to vie for Miss America.
"I still have an entire lifetime to live, so it's gonna be interesting. I'm not sure what's next for me, but I know it's gonna be big," she said.