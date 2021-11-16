POCATELLO — Miss Idaho 2021 Ayriss Torres, a Pocatello native and active civil affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Reserve, hosted a send-off party on Saturday ahead of her fast-approaching trip to compete for the title of Miss America.
Surrounded by dozens of her family members, friends, colleagues and neighbors at a gathering and fundraiser in downtown Pocatello, Torres said she never imagined she’d get to this point in her pageant ambitions and she’s excited to be representing Idaho on a national stage in December.
A self-described “horse girl” who mostly wore muddy boots and jeans while growing up in Southeast Idaho, Torres says competing for Miss America in Connecticut in a few weeks is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her.
Although she’s had weeks to prepare a winning strategy for the competition, she said her plan is to just enjoy the experience and be herself.
“A lot of people keep asking me if I’m nervous and I say no, and then they ask me if I’m prepared and I say no,” Torres said, smiling. “I don’t think that I am ever prepared in any way (for these competitions). I just like to be myself, and sometimes I do definitely fly by the seat of my pants, which isn’t the best way to do things, but I love to be genuine and unrehearsed and that’s how I’m going to Miss America, just knowing that I’m going to have fun regardless.”
Torres’ send-off party was overflowing with Idaho-themed cake, cookies and decorations, as well as donated auction items from local businesses. The auction will help Torres pay for travel and other Miss Idaho-related expenses as she heads to Connecticut.
“Being Miss Idaho is completely out of pocket to me and all of these expenses add up,” she said. “I don’t get paid to do the job. I don’t get paid to travel, and I don’t get paid to go teach in schools, so this helps me get around the state and will help me get to Miss America and back.”
When asked how Southeast Idaho has shaped her, Torres said living in this region her entire life has made her strong — a quality she’ll lean on heavily when she’s competing next month.
“There’s been a lot of support and a lot of backing behind what I’ve done here, but there has also been a lot of backlash at times and it genuinely has helped me persevere in so many ways and be the strong woman from Southeast Idaho that I am,” she said.
Torres already picked out her Miss America wardrobe, which has no shortage of sparkly accents but also gives a nod to her service in the military. Mercedes Rawson, who is from Pocatello and now lives in Nampa, designed her talent costume, and her gown is custom Jovani from Regalia Magnificent Apparel in Florida.
Torres is leaving on Dec. 8 for the competition that runs from Dec. 12 to 14.
If she wins, she said the first thing she’s going to do is take a nap because being Miss America is a full-time job that starts right when the competition ends and the winner is announced. No one from Idaho has ever won Miss America in its 100-year history.
“I will definitely start by getting a good night’s rest,” Torres said. “Because if I win, the next year my life is gonna be a whirlwind.”