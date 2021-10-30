POCATELLO — Miss Idaho Ayriss Torres, who is competing for the Miss America title in December as one of the first actively enlisted military members to do so, is embarking on a day long national military media tour.
Torres will spend the day on Dec. 2, alongside Miss Colorado Maura Spence Carroll who is also active military and headed to Miss America, calling into military-affiliated radio stations across the country to discuss what it's been like for them preparing to compete while serving full time in the military.
Torres, 22, currently serves as a civil affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Reserves. She said she hasn't been told yet on which radio programs her early December military media tour will take her, but many of them will be on the East Coast, as civil affairs is based out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
"I'm super excited for the tour. I mean, I'm excited for everything that I do because it all means something to me, honestly," she said. "But I know a lot of other people that are also in the military and none of them have been asked to do a media tour like this, so it does make me feel special."
Torres said she'll be posting on her Facebook page, Ayriss Paije Torres, where to listen to her interviews when she has more information about the tour.
Torres recently returned from a month-long military training in California.
Her military duties, as well as her Miss America aspirations, have prompted her to take a break from her education at Idaho State University, where she's studying pre-law political science and finance. Though she said she hopes to return to school in the spring after the competition is behind her.
One of Torres' big motivators to participate in competitions is the opportunity to win scholarship money so she can continue her higher education.
As for the topics she hopes to cover during her interviews, she said she's passionate about financial literacy and so would like to touch on that. Torres travels around Idaho teaching finance and financial literacy to students of all ages. She has taught in Caldwell, Nampa, Middleton and Southeast Idaho middle schools, and plans to teach a class at a school in Texas this year.
"Financial education isn't taught in the U.S. and it's a huge topic to me," she said. "So being able to talk about that on the radio nationwide is going to be really cool. The earlier you learn financial lessons the better, especially when it comes to credit and money and lending. I'm just hoping people will be able to hear that from me and know that it's not necessarily coming from Miss Idaho, it's just coming from someone who cares."
Torres was born and raised in Pocatello and now lives in Inkom. She enlisted in the Army Reserves in 2019 and won Miss Idaho 2021 in June of this year.
East Idaho is not only home to Miss Idaho but also to Miss Idaho Teen USA 2021 Kallie Peck, of Preston. Peck is taking her talents to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she'll compete in November for the Miss Teen USA 2021 title.
Torres will be competing in the Miss America Competition from Dec. 12 to 14.