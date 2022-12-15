DAYTON — After seeing massive support from its community, the West Side School District is in its final stretch of raising $2.5 million that will go toward a much-needed multi-purpose building for its students.
The fundraising project has raised $2.3 million over the summer from donations from individuals, nonprofits, businesses and a grant from Rocky Mountain Power, and Superintendent Spencer Barzee explained they only need an additional $250,000 to finish the entire project.
“It feels like we’ve rounded third base and we’re hoping to get that home run,” Barzee said. “We’re almost there … and we’re hoping to (get it raised) by early spring.”
With the current funds raised, they’ve started construction on the 33,000-square-foot addition to the Harold B. Lee Elementary School, an addition that will boost space for its students by adding two new gyms, 10 classrooms, a stage, a cafeteria and a location to hold community events. It is expected to be completed and ready for the 2023-2024 school year.
The new space will be a welcome and needed addition to the town as the school district continues to grow about 6 percent each year. Though that growth may sound small, Barzee explained, for a district of only 900 households, it adds up to about one new classroom per year.
Despite the town’s small size, the generosity from the community has been anything but.
“We got going and, you know, the miracles started to happen,” said Barzee in a press release. “We went out to the community and said, we’re asking every household to donate $1,000. And some households gave $20,000 and some gave $100.”
Last spring the district held a literacy night where they raised $77,000 thanks to a large-ticket auction and participation from the community. It was so successful that MeLinda Royer, principal of Lee Elementary School, said they plan to hold it again in the spring.
They’ve also had private businesses donate labor and supplies, as was the case when a local contractor approached Barzee and said he wanted to frame the entire facility — a value that amounted to about $138,000. Another miracle came when one of the district’s engineers saved them about $35,000 when he covered some of the engineering labor in the facility himself.
“We have just been successful finding experts that live in our community that have been generous with their time and skills to help us,” Barzee said.
Rocky Mountain Power has also jumped on board to support the school district by donating a $5,000 grant to its fundraising efforts. This isn’t the first time Rocky Mountain Power has donated to West Side School District, and RMP spokesman Jona Whiteside said that the company and foundation has focused on helping bring quality education to rural communities since the late ’80s.
“We look for projects like these or things that can give back to communities and build resiliency … and make them vital,” Whiteside said. “Our hope is that as they continue to build this out, in the future we can continue to support those STEM and education initiatives that the school district and schools have themselves.”
Jennifer Sage, a parent of several students in the district, explained the additional space of the facility is much-anticipated, especially since students involved with sports have difficulty scheduling in practices at convenient hours.
“I think it’s awesome,” Sage said. “I have a high school, middle school and elementary school student and they are all involved in sports. One of the biggest problems we’ve had at our school district is our gym space, specifically during basketball season, because there’s just not enough space to allow all (grades) and younger recreation teams to practice. So that’s the thing I’m most excited for, is that there will be more gym space that can be utilized by the community.”
Another aspect the new facility will bring is more cafeteria space. Middle school students currently have to cross a county highway each day to eat lunch at the high school cafeteria.
While the district has installed crosswalks and enforces a 20 mph speed zone, Sage said the new cafeteria that will be located within the facility and stop the need for students to cross the highway will ease concerns.
“The school and city have done everything they can, but I have witnessed occasionally … when a kid is about to get hit,” Sage said. “One (incident) was a massive truck load of hay and they were going pretty fast. I was stopped waiting for a girl to cross and he was not slowing down or stopping. He honked and she jumped back off the road. Even though there’s a pedestrian crosswalk in a pedestrian speed zone. … I don’t think everyone abides by those rules. I think it is a concern.”
The 10 additional classrooms will also help the school district manage the teacher-student ratio as enrollment is expected to double by 2040. Currently, Royer explained that they’ve been able to stay on top of avoiding overcrowded classrooms, and that the additional 10 will help teachers feel supported.
“The district has been very generous to the elementary school in letting us expand as enrollment grows,” Royer said. “We’ve been able to add classrooms to make sure (they) stay at a decent size and it’s been helpful to teachers to feel like they’re being supported when they don’t have 35 kids in their classroom.”
West Side School District expects that the last phase of construction will start in early April, and will connect the existing building to the new facility. They’ll be doing one last push to raise the last $250,000, and anyone interested in supporting the new addition can visit westside202.org to donate.
“I think for the most part the school has a lot of community support and people who are willing to help and want to see good, positive things happening for the school district,” Sage said. “And so I think it’s really great that we live in an area where people want to support the children and the youth and make them a priority in life so they can succeed.”
