Michael Vaughan’s family will participate in a candlelight vigil at a local park for their missing 5-year-old on Christmas Eve.
The vigil is a public, in-person community event that was created to show unity with the Vaughan family, according to the event’s Facebook page. The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Fruitland City Park in Fruitland.
Michael Vaughan went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, nearly five months ago. His mother, Brandi Neal, has spoken publicly about his disappearance and asked for the community’s help to find her son.
Neal told the Idaho Press she has continuous hope that her son, nicknamed “Monkey,” will come home.
“Tyler and myself are looking at this candle lighting as a beacon of hope to help Monkey get home,” she said referring to Michael’s father, Tyler Vaughan.
Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said the department is aware of the vigil.
“I think it’s very important to support the family,” Huff said.
Lana Westbrook, coordinator for the Christmas Eve vigil, said coming together on the holiday provides an outlet for community healing and directly supports Michael’s family.
“The tragedy isn’t just one event that happened on July 27, it is ongoing, and our presence shows his family we are aware of that and aren’t going anywhere either,” Westbrook said. “We are sending a direct message to the person(s) who have Michael. You made a mistake. Please don’t continue to make more.”