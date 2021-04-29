For fresh U.S. potato shippers such as Lance Poole of Idaho Falls, gaining full access to the Mexican market has been a frustrating and elusive pursuit, offering the promise of a huge reward.
"I've been fighting this battle for 15 years and have personally been to Mexico City at least five different times," said Poole, executive vice president of sales at Eagle Eye Produce.
On April 28, the Mexican Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling to finally grant full access to fresh U.S. potatoes, which should soon end Mexico's longtime policy restricting fresh imports from the U.S. to within 26 kilometers of its border with the U.S.
Mexico has been allowing limited imports of fresh U.S. spuds since 2003 — only to border towns. The import restriction has violated several trade agreements, according to the National Potato Council, which lobbies on behalf of America's potato industry.
The country briefly granted full access to fresh U.S. potato shippers in 2014 but shut down access beyond the 26-kilometer zone again three weeks later, after the National Confederation of Potato Growers of Mexico sued its own government. CONPAPA contended the Mexican government lacked authority to determine if agricultural imports should be allowed.
The court roundly rejected that argument in the recent ruling, and officials estimate it will take between a few weeks and a couple of months for the Mexican government to implement the necessary policies to reinstate full access.
Even with the 26-kilometer restriction in place, Mexico is already the No. 2 export market for fresh U.S. potatoes, accounting for about 106,000 metric tons valued at more than $60 million in 2020. NPC projects the market has the potential to be worth $200 million in annual exports within five years.
"This will be the largest export market the U.S. has had access to," Poole said of the potential.
Poole expects it will take about five years for Mexicans further south, who traditionally have eaten white potatoes, to become accustomed to the brown-skinned Russets commonly raised in the U.S. American shippers also intend to send plenty of red-, yellow- and white-skinned fresh potatoes to Mexico.
Poole currently exports fresh potatoes to Tijuana, and he recalls it took some time to grow the market.
Though Poole is pleased by the court ruling, he'll be cautious in his approach to tapping the new market. Poole was among the Idaho shippers who sought to capitalize on the opportunity when Mexico briefly opened full access to fresh U.S. spuds in 2014, after an international body rejected Mexico's arguments that allowing broader access to fresh U.S. potatoes posed a risk of introducing new pests.
Poole explained he had 20 loads of fresh spuds stranded at the border when CONPAPA filed suit and the broader market was abruptly closed.
"It was extremely expensive," Poole said. "We will definitely be a lot more hesitant this time."
Shawn Boyle, president and CEO of the Idaho Grower Shippers Association, said the state has 30 fresh potato packing warehouses, and most of those shippers are cautiously optimistic about the ruling.
"We're definitely not throwing the party yet. I think a lot of people have been burned," Boyle said. "That's the message I've heard just about universally from shippers."
Still, Boyle said shippers see the potential.
"To be able to get stuff into the Mexican market could be a game changer, definitely," Boyle said.
Colorado has a freight advantage over Idaho in shipping fresh spuds to Mexico. Kent Sutton, general manager of Bench Mark Potato Co. in Rexburg, believes Idaho, however, has an advantage in its reputation for quality.
"Idaho is known for potatoes and it seems like the Mexican market is sensitive to label and perception and that kind of thing," said Sutton, who has been active in shipping to Mexico in within the 26-kilometer area.
Sutton said he's been happy with his major customer in Mexico, but he, too, will be cautious as he seeks to expand his shipments.
"We've had a few false starts with Mexico in the past on things," Sutton said. "I wouldn't consider this the finish line, end of the issue."
NPC CEO Kam Quarles said the Mexican Supreme Court issued an emphatic, precedent-setting" ruling that effectively brings the legal issues to a close. Nonetheless, Quarles said it will take a concerted effort by the U.S. government and the U.S. potato industry to make certain Mexico lives up to its trade commitments.
"The reason this has been a 20-year-long trade dispute is there's some really powerful forces in Mexico that wanted to keep this from happening," Quarles said.
Quarles said the U.S. has used its importation of Mexican avocados as leverage in advocating for fresh potato access further south. The U.S. also started importing Mexican avocados in 2003, and Mexican avocado imports into the U.S. now represent a more than $2 billion annual business.
The U.S. has long had access to all of Mexico for its frozen and dehydrated potato products. John Toaspern, chief marketing officer with Potatoes USA, said Mexico is also the No. 2 market for frozen U.S. potato products, behind only Japan.
Toaspern believes the relationships that are already existing with Mexican food service officials for the frozen market will provide the necessary infrastructure to get fresh spuds into restaurants throughout the country.
Toaspern says Potatoes USA already has a representative with a large staff promoting U.S. potatoes in Mexico The organization also has an executive chef on staff who will work closely with Mexican chefs and food industry leaders on developing recipes and providing education on how to use U.S. spuds. Toaspern said literature and promotional materials that will be put to use further south of the border were previously developed to reach the 26-kilometer zone.
Toaspern said Potatoes USA has USDA Agricultural Trade Promotion Program funding — which was authorized under the Trump Administration to help commodity groups recapture lost market access due to retaliatory tariffs — available to help build the market throughout the next year.
"It's absolutely going to grow exponentially once we have access to the full market," Toaspern said.
For many years, Idaho shippers had to meet special requirements to have their fields tested as being free of a quarantined pest, pale cyst nematode, before spuds could be exported into the 26-kilometer zone in Mexico.
Ross Johnson, international marketing director with the Idaho Potato Commission, explained those requirements are no longer in place, but Mexico won't be accepting any fresh spuds from either Bingham or Bonneville counties, where the damaging nematode was discovered in soil samples several years ago. An intensive federally funded eradication plan has been implemented within the two counties.
Idaho shippers exporting into Mexico must still obtain a special phytosanitary certificate for each load and have 50 pounds from each shipment tested for internal defects, Johnson said.
The IPC also has a representative in Mexico, who was worked mostly on frozen and dehydrated access thus far. Johnson said a majority of Idaho shippers already do some fresh business in Mexico.
"When I started in my position three years ago, I took seven shippers to that market with me," Johnson recalled. "They were all able to personally see the opportunity in that market."