Depending on how a large storm system enters the region on Tuesday, Southeast Idaho could either be in store for an epic snow dump to please local outdoor recreationists or a traffic nightmare, with a thinner blanket of snow obscuring ice.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Travis Wyatt explained a steady stream of moisture is expected to hit the central mountains hard beginning on Saturday and continuing through Wednesday.
Wyatt said the initial wave of the storm should largely miss Southeast Idaho, with the region expected to get just a dusting on Saturday. However, the storm should hit Southeast Idaho in full force on Tuesday, bringing anywhere from 6 inches to a foot and a half of snow to the area, Wyatt said.
Idaho's snowpack has fallen well below normal after a dry start to the winter. Help is likely on the way for the state's water users, though.
The National Weather Service has declared winter storm warnings for Saturday in the Sawtooth and Sun Valley areas, where there's a 40 to 50 percent chance that systems arriving Saturday afternoon and picking up again on Sunday will dump a foot and a half or more of snow. Wind gusts of 20 mph to 40 mph are also expected, which may contribute to drifting on roadways.
"We have a really big system off of the coast that's going to be putting in a lot of moisture in a flow that will be very favorable for the central mountains and Island Park and the Tetons (receiving heavy moisture)," Wyatt said.
From Saturday through Monday, Island park, Victor, Driggs and Pine Creek Pass could all receive a foot or more of snow, the National Weather Service predicts.
In Southeast Idaho, a system arrived on early Friday, depositing 6 inches or more of fluffy, light snow on area foothills, with the heaviest accumulations concentrated from the Portneuf Gap to Inkom. Wyatt explained the system drove away a high-pressure ridge that had been keeping the region unseasonably warm and dry.
Wyatt said a cold front is predicted to enter Southeast Idaho on Tuesday evening, along with precipitation. If the storm arrives ahead of the cold front, while temperatures are still above freezing, and the system blows through quickly, the initial moisture could fall as rain and then flash freeze. Wyatt said the remainder of the moisture would fall as snow, covering the ice about 6 inches deep and making for treacherous travel conditions.
Another possibility is that the storm will be slow moving, arriving later Tuesday night when temperatures are colder and therefore falling entirely as snow, hovering over the area for a longer duration and dumping on the foothills. If the storm passes really slowly and lingers into Wednesday morning, Wyatt said the area could possibly receive as much as 2 feet of snow.
The system could be accompanied by strong winds, Wyatt said. He said the National Weather Service should have a better idea about how the system will behave by Monday.
Colder atmospheric conditions across the eastern equatorial part of the central Pacific Ocean are currently consistent with a La Nina weather pattern, which usually means cooler and wetter weather in Southern Idaho. Wyatt said the snowy 2016-2017 winter in Southeast Idaho was a La Nina pattern. Furthermore, Wyatt said the eight- to 14-day outlook calls for above-normal precipitation and below-normal temperature.