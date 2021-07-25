MERIDIAN — On Wednesday afternoon, the Meridian Police Department responded to an Emergency Medical Services assist call.
A man was hallucinating, Crisis Intervention Officer Michael Panter said. The call went through dispatch. The man was taken in handcuffs and put in the soft seats in the back of an unmarked police SUV. Meridian Police’s Crisis Intervention Team has been using this vehicle, a black Ford Explorer with tinted windows, for all of two weeks.
“We’ll take him (to the hospital) on a protective hold,” he said. The man would be seen by a designated examiner, either while he was still at the hospital or at a mental health facility. The examiner would determine if he met the criteria for a mental health hold.
“So I’m not going back (home)?” the man said.
“You will eventually,” Panter told him. “We just got to get your hallucinations under control.”
Panter parked under a row of trees at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center and hit the “on scene” button on his computer screen. He and another officer, not part of the crisis intervention team, walked the man into the hospital.
The goal with the crisis intervention team model is to keep people out of the justice system, when possible. About 2 million times a year, people with serious mental illness are “booked into jails,” according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Meridian Police launched the area's latest law enforcement crisis intervention team, which became full time on May 1. Previously, Meridian's program was a part-time endeavor for Panter and his partner Ashley Horvath. To prepare, the two went on ride-alongs with Ada County's version of the Crisis Intervention Team. They have also gone through 40 hours of a Crisis Intervention Team training course and will go to the Crisis Intervention Team National Conference next month.
The Police Department has not yet spent any money on the program. Instead, the department reallocated personnel but is hoping to get funding in the current budget process for a mental health coordinator.
“The end goal is to get people help,” Panter said. “Keep them out of the jail system.”
Every day, Meridian deals with several mental health calls, Panter said. But the number varies a lot, he added.
Law enforcement officers often are the first responders to mental health crises, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. This is because of a lack of mental health crisis services, according to the alliance.
A crisis intervention team can help, by connecting law enforcement with mental health providers, hospital emergency services, those struggling and their families.
Panter said the state is 10 to 15 years behind in mental health resources and population growth is putting a spotlight on that deficiency.
Mental health needs have increased in the area, said Stephen Byrd, psychiatrist and Saint Alphonsus Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic medical director.
One reason is the population growth in the Treasure Valley and the other is the pandemic.
"Idaho was undeserved when I moved...to Idaho from South Carolina four-and-a-half years ago," Byrd said. "The pandemic...did not make things better."
Many in the elderly population were isolated and experienced more depression and anxiety than previously, Byrd said. But many other individuals also had difficulties with isolation and the social consequences of the pandemic, such as job loss.
"A lot of that caused a lot of extreme stress as well," Byrd said. "Which, again, results in increased mental health needs."
Seeking help for mental health difficulties is "critically important", he added. There are a variety of ways to do so, including visiting a primary care provider or going through an employee assistance program. The National Suicide Crisis line is 1-800-273-8255.
"There are very effective treatments…but the thing is, all of those treatments take time to work," Byrd said. "If you let things get so bad that they become a crisis, it's going to be that much longer until you sort of get back on your feet."
As the nation stumbles in its recovery from the pandemic, some are struggling to get the help they need from therapists. A 2019 report by the Idaho’s Behavioral Health Alliance found the state had a "critical shortage" in its behavioral health workforce "due to low wages, and lack of: resources; culturally-responsive services; quality clinical supervision; ongoing training in evidence-based practices; and targeted recruitment and retention."
As counselors are returning to the office, they're being overwhelmed by pent-up demand.
“They’re starting to get some people back in office, starting up again, but they are so booked up,” Panter said. “People (say) ‘I go try and talk to my therapist but they’re five weeks out and another five weeks after that.’ So they get discouraged.”
The crisis intervention team will tell people if they need someone to talk to, they can call the team. Meridian's two crisis intervention team officers are available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
Helping someone in crisis involves not only listening but also not yelling.
“Not making fun of them … not calling them crazy,” Panter said. “It agitates the situation … having just basic sympathy, understanding that people are just human in general … we all have bad days.”
One group the team works with is the Mobile Crisis Unit, which is part of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Mobile Crisis Unit Clinical Supervisor Ellie Merrick said as the population has increased, there have been more people experiencing crises. She is in Region 4, which covers Ada, Valley, Boise and Elmore counties.
"With people come crisis. It's part of the human condition. We've seen mental health crises skyrocket over the last four or five years," Merrick said. "We have an influx of population and it's only going to get higher … we expect it to just increase."
The Mobile Crisis Unit has a 24/7 crisis line (208-334-0808) for people in behavioral health crisis and anyone worried about someone in a behavioral health crisis.
From 8 a.m. until midnight, the unit is available to respond in-person.
"We try to respond first without police, if we can, based on an assessment with safety," Merrick said. "We respond a lot with (Meridian's) CIT officers."
For example, the Mobile Crisis team can help the police determine if somebody meets the criteria for an involuntary hold.
Around 20% of U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, and about 5% of adults experience serious mental illness each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
A lot of people need mental health help, Panter said.
“I think the more that we get it out there, the less the stigma is attached to it," he said.
While the crisis intervention team strives to keep people out of the justice system, that's not always possible. For example, say if the crisis intervention team goes to assist someone who is suicidal and finds marijuana, Panter said. The individual will go to the hospital, but will either get a citation or the team will write about the drug possession in a report and let the prosecutor decide whether to bring charges, he said.
“Say they commit a felony, they’re going to go to jail,” Panter said. “While he’s in jail, they’re going to start the mental health evaluation and go from there.”
One study conducted by researchers from the from the University of Illinois at Chicago and Temple University if Philadelphia suggested 6% to 10% of police contacts involve people who have significant mental illness.
Close to 40% of individuals who are incarcerated have a history of mental illness and almost 25% of those fatally shot by police between 2015 and 2020 had a mental health condition, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
“Police and community members both agree upon the premise that first responders’ swift response is a necessary component to public safety,” according to a broad overview of crisis intervention team from CIT International. “Disparity occurs and criticism arises when police and community members differ in their conceptualization of what an appropriate resolution should look like.”
Over the past year, activist calls to defund the police nationwide have often involved requests to move the money toward mental health and social services.
“The main goal of all this, when we’re going somewhere, is to de-escalate (the situation). No one wants to shoot anybody,” Panter said. “Nobody wants to have that, especially with the scrutiny of everything going on right now.”
“This is your greatest weapon," he said, pointing at his mouth. "Eighty percent of your job is talking to people.”
Panter can list off successes about the program.
Meridian’s crisis intervention team is trying to focus its efforts on people who call dispatch a few times a month in crisis. Panter sighed. He explained there's an elderly man who is an alcoholic who's been taken in on a mental health hold several times in the past few months because he or his wife calls dispatch to say he is suicidal. The last time, the man told the crisis intervention team he wasn’t suicidal. He just needed help because he is tired of being an alcoholic, but there aren't a lot of community resources to help him.
“They make too much money for him to go get in somewhere. His insurance only covers four to five days,” Panter said. “We did a tour with Boise Rescue Mission … we actually were able to hook them up with Boise Rescue Mission … they helped get this man … into a medical facility first … and they will get him into a halfway house. … They will pay that $3,000 a month fee.”
Hopefully the man follows through with sobriety, Panter said. He'll follow up with the couple but beyond that, he hopes to never hear from the man again.
Later Wednesday, Panter waited in the parking lot for a family to arrive at the hospital. Their teenager felt suicidal.
Minors cannot be taken under a protective hold, Panter said. Instead, parents have to bring their children to an emergency room or work with mental hospitals.
“Sometimes we do give the child or juvenile a ride, because they won’t get in the car with the parents or grandparents,” Panter said.
He went inside the hospital to tell the parents about mental health resources.
One of the job's challenges is working with people who don’t want help, or parents who believe they can handle it by themselves, he said. Some people are old-fashioned, he noted, and don’t believe their loved one needs help.
There’s also a stigma surrounding mental health and many individuals will get stressed when the police show up, which is part of why the car is unmarked and the crisis intervention team officers wear different uniforms. The end goal is for officers to be wearing plainclothes so as not to increase the person's anxiety.
Crisis intervention team officers will follow up with persons they've interacted with as well, but often with letters or phone calls. Going to people’s homes can stress individuals out.
When crisis intervention team members are taking someone somewhere for help, giving them a ride, or just showing up to talk, it lessens the stress of interacting with the police, Panter said. The discreet profile of the team's SUV also is designed to reduce stress. No one can stare into its tinted windows.
“It helps with saying ‘hey, you’re not in trouble, it’s not a crime. It’s not a charge against you, whatsoever,’” he said. “It’s just we’re going to get you help, so we’re just going to give you a ride here in the nice vehicle and get you back (home).”