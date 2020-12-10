Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Memorial Garden has become a place to honor loved ones that have been lost to COVID-19. A silver bow has been placed on the trees in the garden to represent each COVID-19 death in Southeast Idaho.
To date, there have been 94 deaths related to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho which encompasses Bannock, Bingham, Bear Lake, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties.
SIPH has hosted a Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony each year since 1991; the event has been canceled due to the pandemic. Community members are invited to place their ribbons in the trees as a remembrance of loved ones they have lost.
“The holidays can be a very difficult time for people who have lost someone close to them. It can be hard for them to find joy. The bows in the Memorial Garden trees this time of year are one way to bring healing, and honor loved ones this holiday season,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH Director.
The bows will remain on the trees through the first of the year, and for each additional death a new bow will be placed on the trees. If you would like more information, contact Dana Solomon at 208-239-5256.