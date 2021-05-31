Firefighters responded to blazes that destroyed an RV and trailers on the Fort Hall Reservation on Memorial Day.
There were no injuries.
The first fire occurred around 2:20 p.m. Monday in the Taghee area, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. Responding firefighters found a fully engulfed motor home when they arrived and the flames were threatening to explode oxygen and acetylene bottles at the scene, the tribes reported.
The motor home was a total loss and the fire also caused slight damage to a nearby vehicle and shed before fighters extinguished the blaze.
Around 3 p.m. Monday firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire on Ramsey Road, according to the tribes.
The fire spread to a single-wide trailer and utility trailer but firefighters were able to keep the flames from damaging the main home on the property, the tribes said.
Both fires remain under investigation.
Fort Hall, North Bannock and Power County firefighters responded to the blazes.