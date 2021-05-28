When driving along N. Main Street, you might see the letters “IOOF” displayed on a bright, neon sign above the locally owned Snake River Fly store.
These letters stand for The Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and mark the location of the Pocatello Lodge, one of many lodges in which the Odd Fellows and Rebekahs, the female members of the IOOF, operate.
In 1819, the first Odd Fellows lodge was created under Washington Lodge No. 1, and since then, has expanded across the globe.
The Odd Fellows and Rebekahs strive to provide friendship, love and truth, as shown within their initials (FLT). These initials describe their desire to provide for the community through charity work and to make the world a better place by promoting good will amongst the less fortunate and the community. They're also devoted to protecting the environment.
Worldwide, the independent Order of Odd Fellows has around 70,000 lodges operating in 26 different countries and contains about 300,000 members. But the Odd Fellows have experienced a membership decline within the past few decades.
Back in its heyday of the mid-century era, the Pocatello lodge carried around 300 members. Today, there is a population of just 11. This drop doesn’t just apply to the Pocatello lodge, either. In Idaho, there are currently eight Odd Fellow lodges operating. Of the eight, not one has more than 100 current members.
Dan Sanow, the lodge's current "vice grand," believes that the drop in numbers is due to the rise in competing forms of entertainment.
“Television was the first blow. Back in the days where there were 300 members in any lodge was when there wasn’t any outside entertainment, other than church functions and various “fraternal” organizations," Sanow said. "In those days, the 40s, 50s and 60s, Idaho had over 100 lodges throughout the state, with each having relatively large membership numbers. The various local fraternal organizations were the only source of entertainment people had available to them."
The IOOF has its fair share of notable past members, such as Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, Charlie Chaplain, and more.
Despite the drop in members, those who joined found a certain charm within the organization and have remained with the IOOF since their initiation.
“The reason I joined is because I love that it’s non segregated between men and women, and the Odd Fellows like to have a bigger part of the community,” said Dustin Irish-Webb, the "noble grand" of the Pocatello lodge.
For more information on the Odd Fellows, the Rebekahs and the organization as a whole, visit their website at odd-fellows.org. For those interested in joining, the Pocatello lodge will be hosting an open house on the first Friday of June for a meet and greet and to answer any questions