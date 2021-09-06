BOISE — As Idaho’s hospitals and intensive-care units fill up with patients receiving costly life-saving care for an avoidable medical condition — severe COVID-19 in unvaccinated individuals — that care is taking priority over regular medical care for everything from hip replacements to cancer treatment.
Hospital leaders say that won’t change; none have any plans to distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients in determining who gets treated, even as health care resources are so strained that care could end up being rationed to those most urgently in need under crisis standards of care.
The reason is at the core of medical ethics: “We teach our health care workers to give the best care they can to whoever needs it,” said Dr. Steven Joffe, chief of the Division of Medical Ethics for the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine and a pediatric oncologist and bioethicist.
“If both a criminal and a victim are injured in a crime, hospitals care for them both,” Joffe said. “Military doctors and nurses are trained to give care to the injured both from their own side and from the other. We don’t want to lose this ethic of nonjudgmental care.”
Dr. Rodney Bates, primary care chair at the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, said, “We try not to ever point those fingers at the patient. … It’s against our ethics.” Pointing fingers of blame, he said, “just makes someone feel worse, and we’re not in the business of making people feel worse.”
St. Luke’s Regional Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Frank Johnson said last week that 95% of the patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at St. Luke’s are unvaccinated. At Saint Alphonsus Health System, Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer, said 95% of patients admitted for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, as are 99% of those treated in the intensive care unit for COVID. No vaccinated patients have died; all deaths have come among the unvaccinated, Nemerson said. West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell also reports that 95% of its COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
Nemerson said, “We … will continue to take care of patients regardless of their decisions about vaccination, their political beliefs or anything else.”
Said Dr. Richard Augustus, chief medical officer at West Valley, “We will be following the state guidelines for the crisis standards of care, and let’s hope that we never have to make those decisions.”
But all three top doctors expressed frustration with public resistance to vaccination, when they see the harrowing results in their hospitals. They’ve been pleading with the public to choose to get the vaccine now, and also to observe measures such as masking, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings to slow the fast-spreading virus.
This past week, Idaho, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections each day from Monday through Friday. As of Friday at 5 p.m., the state had seen 7,657 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, and 52 new deaths, for a total of more than a quarter-million Idaho cases to date and 2,379 deaths. Ada County alone had 1,840 new cases in the past week and 11 new deaths; Canyon had 1,120 new infections and eight new deaths.
The average age of Idahoans who contract COVID-19 is now just 39.9 years, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.
“This pandemic has become one of the unvaccinated and the young,” Nemerson said. “It’s in part because in the elderly and senior citizen population, the uptake in vaccine is much higher, but it’s also because the delta variant does seem to have a predilection for younger folks, and it definitely is more contagious by a magnitude.”
Severe and life-threatening illness from COVID-19, he said, is “totally preventable by a vaccine. And the pandemic we’re experiencing right now is people who aren’t vaccinated and just don’t care.”
Idaho has a statewide Crisis Standards of Care Plan for situations in which the health care system becomes overwhelmed by a surge in patients or resource shortages. Most Idaho hospitals already have reached the “contingency” stage on patient volume and resource shortages, but haven’t moved into the final “crisis” category. Should that happen, the state plan allows an array of steps, including to “allocate resources to patients whose prognosis is more likely to result in a positive outcome with limited resources.”
That may mean a patient with a better chance of survival gets treatment before one with a lesser chance, including through “triage … to optimize health care resources and do the greatest good for the greatest number of patients.” But it says nothing about what factors brought the patient to the hospital.
Bates, who teaches medical ethics and other course topics at ICOM and also practices internal medicine at St. Luke’s in Nampa, said the question about vaccine resistance could be broadened to look at other personal choices with health consequences.
“Let’s take, for instance, diseases such as alcoholism, or diseases such as opiate overuse and abuse. … Is it fair for people that make personal decisions about abusing their bodies, should they be taking up valuable hospital beds? If we made that determination historically, our hospitals would be nearly empty,” he said. “At least 30 to 40% of medical care is based on personal decisions, poor personal decisions.”
“I think we have to just deal with the cards we’ve been dealt and do the best job we can across the board,” Bates said. “We’re asking people to understand that process and to be able to access the best care they can now, as well as remembering to care for themselves and just be wise.”
Joffe, at the University of Pennsylvania, said, “We do not want health care workers deciding who is ‘worthy’ of care and who is not. Even beyond COVID, a lot of health problems are related to choices people have made or actions they have taken or not taken.”
“I understand the sentiment,” he said, amid the crush of the COVID-19 pandemic in the unvaccinated population, “but acting on it takes us to a pretty dangerous place.”