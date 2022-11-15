POCATELLO — This weekend inside the Mountain View Event Center, bean bags will fly as participants from both the community and out of state compete in the American Cornhole Organization Major.

The tournament, which is free for the public to watch, is still open for registration for those interested in the chance to win some prize money and begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday and continues throughout Saturday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.