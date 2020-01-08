In hindsight, Raul Cano now believes that losing a lawsuit was the best thing to ever happen to the Pocatello-Chubbuck Auditorium District, which he oversees.
The district's 2008 legal defeat at the hands of AmeriTel Inns, Inc., led to the creation of the Mountain View Event Center. Cano said the community facility has been used by 280,000 people in its first three years in operation. Many of the MEC's patrons come from outside of the area and stay in local hotels, shop locally and eat at local restaurants.
The MEC, located at 1567 Way to Grace Ave. near several hotels, has also provided a place for sports teams representing area clubs, high schools and Idaho State University to host practices during winter months or when their own facilities are booked for other uses.
Dan Cravens, director of Bengal Solutions, which is operated out of ISU's College of Business, has been hired to conduct a study of the MEC's economic impact, as well as its social benefits to the community. He'll gather data for the study throughout 2020.
"We want people to realize what a great asset the MEC is to the community," Cano said. "We've had people from Sun Valley and Jackson, Wyo., who have said they would like to have a building like ours."
On July 23, 2008, the Idaho Supreme Court sided with AmeriTel in a lawsuit challenging the auditorium district's practice of using its funding — much of which is derived from a tax on hotel rooms — to fund marketing efforts by the Pocatello Convention & Visitors Bureau. Funds were often given as seed money to entice organizers to schedule events in the Pocatello area.
The Supreme Court, however, agreed with AmeriTel that state law requires the district to "build, operate, maintain, market and manage" a specific physical facility, rather than many existing facilities within its borders.
Cano, who is executive director of both the auditorium district and the MEC, now acknowledges the apparent legal setback has instead placed the district "on the track where we were supposed to be going in the first place."
The MEC opened in January of 2017. Grace Lutheran Church and School built the $4.6 million facility, and the auditorium district has an arrangement to lease the building to buy it after 20 years. Cano said the district has been making extra payments and is optimistic that it will pay off the facility at least six years early.
He said the district's 5 percent tax on hotel rooms brings in about $1.2 million per year. The MEC's annual budget is about $1 million. Surplus revenue and rental fees are used for maintenance and repairs and applied toward early retirement of the loan.
In the longterm, Cano said the district would also like to expand its facilities and build an indoor athletic campus surrounding the MEC.
"There's really a lack of space for soccer. We have soccer teams that practice soccer here when it gets cold," Cano said. "We would like to build a soccer, lacrosse and baseball (facility) and put turf down. It would be very helpful for our community."
The MEC encompasses 40,000 square feet of space with two full-sized high school basketball courts and one collegiate-sized basketball court. The space can be converted to accommodate up to six volleyball courts. A pitching dugout serves local baseball and softball teams.
Local club teams, high school teams and Junior Jazz teams typically book the basketball and volleyball courts during weekdays. The facility is especially valuable to local high school teams during July, when gyms are typically closed for maintenance, and ISU also uses the MEC for men's and women's basketball.
To stay true to the district's mission of bringing outside investment into the community, the MEC books two-day tournaments during weekends, explained the facility's director of operations, Shelton Robinson.
"Right now our calendar is pretty full with two-day events," Robinson said. "In 2020, our first open weekend availability is June 13."
Robinson said a typical basketball tournament draws between 35 and 50 teams. Each team has seven or eight players, plus their family members, and there are typically no more than 10 local teams enrolled. The MEC also hosts two state gymnastics weekends, which draw 400 to 500 athletes.
The MEC's attendance has gone up each year, reaching 112,000 in 2019, and Robinson has been pleased by the MEC's repeat business.
He said the facility donates space to about a dozen local nonprofit organizations or special events per year, including PTSD Veteran Athletes, Bannock Youth Foundation, a back to school backpack program and a trunk-or-treat event.