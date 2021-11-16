ABERDEEN — Republican Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin drew sharp contrasts between herself and sitting Gov. Brad Little, a fellow Republican, as she made an appearance Saturday night at a meet-and-greet event at Aberdeen High School in her bid for the governor’s office in 2022.
McGeachin said she spent the day touring ag facilities in the area before appearing before a crowd of around 40 people in the high school gym. She is the first female lieutenant governor of Idaho, serving in her first term after a 10-year stint in the state House of Representatives from Bonneville County before term limiting herself.
She noted that she had met with former President Donald Trump in Florida recently and had received his endorsement in the governor’s race, adding that she was similarly committed to America First and Idaho First policies.
McGeachin said she has a proven conservative record as a representative from Bonneville County protecting people’s rights and freedoms. She said she does not believe in career politicians and that Trump’s message that the political process has become perverted and only works for the politically connected and well-heeled, working against rank and file Americans, resonated with her, and she became a Trump supporter since day one.
She said Trump’s campaign inspired her to get involved again in the political system and she campaigned for lieutenant governor, saying it initially wasn’t her goal to run for governor but Little’s actions prompted her to run.
“It was the decisions our governor made last year in dealing with the coronavirus where he made decisions to shut down legitimate businesses and interfered with our right to worship while keeping the liquor stores open, good-hearted Idahoans were being arrested in Moscow for singing hymns outside city hall,” McGeachin said. She was referring to three people who were arrested in September 2020 after a Moscow church held a maskless psalm singing event in a city hall parking lot in violation of the town’s mask order issued by the Moscow City Council in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
She also disagreed with the governor’s stay home order early in the pandemic.
“We have these continual erosions of our freedoms and our liberties,” McGeachin said. “We are targeted by a coordinated effort to change our beautiful Idaho. We need to stand up and say no to this. These things keep happening and they keep getting more and more egregious. We see lawlessness with people crossing the borders and mandates being placed on citizens of America and not on people here illegally.
“This goes to decisions made last year and the way our current governor continues to not choose to listen to the voice of the people of Idaho. I’ve talked to him and we’ve sat down and met with him. I would say to the governor, ‘If you would just talk to the students in the classroom like I have with them being forced to wear a mask and some of the discrimination that’s happening in our classrooms and the intimidation and the bullying. If you would talk to these people instead of sitting in the office and not being attuned to what’s happening across our state.’ It would have been much better for him to be more attuned to the people of Idaho. Because of the decisions he made and continues to make and turning a blind eye to the needs and concerns of the people of Idaho, that’s when I decided to jump into the race for governor because I cannot just not do this.”
McGeachin said people ask her why she’s challenging the incumbent in her own party, that people tell her to wait her turn and “get back in her lane.”
“I swear an oath to the Constitution of Idaho and the Constitution of the United States of America and to the laws of our state and I cannot stay silent when I see our Constitution and our laws being violated, so I’m gonna speak out,” she said. “I’m not gonna stay in my lane when this is happening and that’s why I’m running for governor. I want to become your next governor. I want to see some new leadership across the board in our state. We need a team to be able to stand up and fight back against these egregious violations of our rights that are coming at us from the Biden administration.”
McGeachin has issued a number of executive orders during times when Little has left Idaho on official business. In May, she issued an order banning all mask mandates in Idaho, which Little reversed upon his return. She issued an executive order which was also reversed on “vaccine passports” in October, declaring that all state agencies, including public K-12 schools and universities, would be prohibited from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or requiring mandatory testing for people to access services.
On Twitter and Facebook, Little said McGeachin attempted to order the Idaho National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border while Little was scheduled to speak at the border in Texas with several other governors. Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, who heads the state’s National Guard, told McGeachin she could not send troops to the border.
McGeachin said she was proud and honored to have Trump’s endorsement.
“We spoke face to face for almost two hours,” she said. “I wanted him to know how much the people of Idaho love him and love the policies he implemented. I am committed to help in protecting and promoting (Trump’s) America First policies.”
McGeachin said the two also spoke about election integrity, that irregularities were seen in the 2020 presidential election. She said Arizona state senator Wendy Rogers is pushing for a forensic audit of the state’s election, saying that in one county there were 50,000 fraudulent or questionable ballots found and President Biden won Arizona by 10,000 votes.
“I have signed on to the effort the senator is leading out in calling for a 50-state forensic audit and decertification where needed,” she added.
She spoke on the “1619 Project,” an ongoing initiative from The New York Times Magazine that began in August 2019, the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery, aiming to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the center of the national narrative, with McGeachin saying the report is claiming the birth of America was actually in 1619.
“The Biden administration will be giving grant money for teaching this in classrooms,” she said. “It’s false, it’s wrong, our country was founded on principles by our founding fathers for the ability to worship freely. ... There is an effort to change America from what we are into becoming something the Marxists and the socialists want us to become. President Trump has written a report that lays out the blueprint for a solution in education to make sure students are taught the right things, taught to love each other, love our country, we go back to the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic, philosophy, languages, giving a true liberal classical education that teaches our children how to think for themselves instead of how to think.”
McGeachin said she would work on improving delivery of health care, especially in rural communities.
“We have hospital administrators now that are corporate and interfering with doctors’ rights to treat their patients as they see fit, we will have more true choice in our health care delivery, building up smaller clinics in the communities,” she said.
“If conservatives unite, we can win this race.”
Along that line, during a question and answer period, one audience member said when she’s gone to the Boise area, she’s seen a lot of signs for far-right activist Ammon Bundy who has also announced a run for governor, asking if McGeachin and Bundy can somehow work together.
“I’m happy to sit down and talk with him. We have not had these conversations with each other,” McGeachin said. “He is a good man, he is convicted to the Constitution, there’s no doubt in my mind about that. We need to unite behind the right candidate that can win. At this stage you may see a lot of those signs around. But we just reached over 1,000 statewide volunteers on our campaign, we do have the campaign that has the best grassroots support all over the state so it’s important that we as conservatives get behind the candidate that has the chance to win. From our polling numbers, this is the only campaign that can be successful against the current governor. I do see a possible role for (Bundy) in the Senate.”