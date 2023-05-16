Team Roping

Megan Gunter competing in a team roping event as a heeler.

 Photo courtesy of Megan Gunter

MCCAMMON — A McCammon woman is among the female rodeo athletes set to compete in the Women's Rodeo World Championship this week.

Megan Gunter, 29, who will be participating in the team roping event, said she has been competing in rodeo for most of her life. Her father competed in rodeo and passed that passion along to her and her brother and sister.

