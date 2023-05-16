MCCAMMON — A McCammon woman is among the female rodeo athletes set to compete in the Women's Rodeo World Championship this week.
Megan Gunter, 29, who will be participating in the team roping event, said she has been competing in rodeo for most of her life. Her father competed in rodeo and passed that passion along to her and her brother and sister.
"I grew up in it," she said. "My dad taught my brother, sister and I how to rope. It's been a big part of our lives."
Gunter said she and her siblings competed on their high school rodeo team.
"The events I compete in are breakaway roping and team roping," she said. "In team roping, you can head or heel. In breakaway roping, you rope a calf around the neck."
Gunter said for this competition, she will be competing as a heeler, meaning she will rope the steer by its hind legs while her partner ropes the head.
"I'm definitely more experienced as a header," she said. "But I prefer heeling because it's more of a challenge."
Gunter said her favorite part about rodeo is the competition. She also likes traveling to different places.
"I really enjoy the competition," she said. "I'm a competitive person. I like traveling to see new places and meet new people."
Gunter said she also said she loves the rodeo community. She said they are a close community and are always supportive of each other.
"Everyone cheers for everyone," she said. "It's a very tight-knit community."
Among her competitors for this competition will be her sister, and Gunter said she looks forward to being able to compete against her.
"You want your family members to be just as good as you," she said. "We push each other and create competition to get some real life practice."
Gunter said her advice to aspiring rodeo athletes was to not let the expenses of competing in rodeo scare them away.
"If you truly love it, you will find a way to make it work," she said. "There are creative ways to be able to afford it."
The Women's Rodeo World Championship will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas.
