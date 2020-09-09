POCATELLO — Idaho State Police said a 30-year-old McCammon woman was injured Wednesday morning when her vehicle crossed over the fog line on northbound lanes of Interstate 15 south of Pocatello and struck collided with an Idaho Transportation Department truck.
Police said Lataya Davis was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center following the 8:23 a.m. crash near milepost 63.
Police said Davis was driving a 2015 Toyota Rav 4 and the driver of the ITD truck, Brandon Roberts, 38, of Blackfoot was doing maintenance work in the emergency lane with his amber warning lights activated.
State police said Davis was not wearing a seat belt, and Roberts was wearing a seat belt.