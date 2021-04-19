The McCammon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a workshop structure fire south of McCammon on Old Highway 91 at 952pm Sunday night. Upon arrival, the structure was fully involved.
Additional firefighters and equipment from fire departments in Inkom and Arimo responded to assist McCammon with a total of 5 fire engines, 3 water tenders and over 20 firefighters deployed. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire; however, the structure was a total loss. Vinyl siding on a nearby residence suffered minor damage due to the proximity of the extreme heat and further damage to the home was avoided. No injuries resulted from the fire.
Firefighters remained until approximately 2:30am to monitor the site of the fire and extinguish remaining hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.