MCCAMMON — The city of McCammon will ask voters Tuesday for a $1.285 million bond to construct a new fire station and convert existing city offices into a senior/community center.
The city sought a similar bond in November. Although the majority of voters supported it, the bond request narrowly missed the super-majority approval it needed to pass, failing by just 1 percent.
City officials have said the current fire station is undersized and residents have complained at times that they’ve had to wait more than an hour and a half for help during emergencies. That’s partly because there’s no ambulance stationed locally and paramedics often respond from Lava Hot Springs or Pocatello.
A new fire station could house fire trucks and ambulances and shorten response times, city officials have said.
And the bond could bring other amenities to the city as well.
“The purpose of the bonds is to provide for the construction of a new fire station, which may provide space for other city functions, and allow the existing city offices to be converted to a senior/community center,” according to the sample ballot.
If approved, the bond would cost taxpayers roughly $83 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value annually based on current conditions, according to the sample ballot.