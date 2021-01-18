POCATELLO — A McCammon man died at a local hospital after losing control of a motorcycle and crashing on a residential street near the Westwood Mall on Thursday morning, Pocatello police said.
James Hottel, 47, of McCammon, died on Friday night from a traumatic brain injury, according to the Bannock County Coroner's Office. The 9:33 a.m. crash occurred in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue, police said.
Hottel was ejected from the motorcycle during the incident and ended up underneath a parked car on McKinley, police said.
Police said the motorcycle involved in the crash had been reported stolen from Utah and the entire incident remains under investigation.
Following the crash, Hottel was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, police said.
Police said it’s unclear what caused Hottel to lose control of the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.
McKinley Avenue was shut down for over two hours by police because of the crash.