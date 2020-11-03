MCCAMMON — A $1.1 million bond to build a new fire station to improve emergency response times in McCammon was too close to call as of late Tuesday night.
With just over 50 percent of all Bannock County votes counted, the new fire station plan had 242 votes in favor compared to 130 against.
The bond vote requires a 66 percent supermajority to pass.
McCammon is seeking to replace its current undersized fire station after several community residents told McCammon City Council President Aaron Hunsaker about having to wait over half an hour for help to arrive during emergencies.
Hunsaker said the community has no locally stationed ambulance. Paramedics usually respond to McCammon emergencies from Lava Hot Springs or Pocatello.
Hunsaker said the new fire station would house ambulances as well as fire trucks and would significantly shorten the response times for McCammon firefighters and paramedics and would make the community a much safer place to live.
The new fire station would be located on city-owned land near McCammon’s north entrance. The city would likely sell the existing fire station if the bond measure passes.
Passage of the bond would raise taxes for the owner of a McCammon home valued at $100,000 to $150,000 by $3 to $5 per month, counting the homeowners exemption and provided that the city receives the necessary grant funding, according to Hunsaker.
Some of the $1.1 million in funding provided if the bond measure passes would be used to turn the city offices into a senior/community center.