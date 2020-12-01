MCCAMMON — McCammon City Council President Aaron Hunsaker says council members have been mulling the possibility of another vote to build a new fire station.
The bond would also help upgrade and improve fire equipment and put the city in a position to acquire and house its own ambulance to help reduce the current response time of as long as a half-hour for emergency services.
It’s hard to say why it failed by a handful of votes in the last election since there was actually a really big voter turnout, Hunsaker said.
But it may have been too last-minute by the time they started promoting it to community residents, he said. And that effort was made all the more difficult due to the pandemic.
“It was late August when we put it together and it was early October before we started promoting it to residents,” Hunker said. “We didn’t think about mail-in ballots — they went out in September.”
When they talked to local residents about the plan, they were overwhelmingly in favor of it, Hunsaker said. But it may not have been entirely clear what they were actually trying to do.
To pass, the bond needed 66.6 percent and it got 65.5 percent.
"That’s a pretty strong majority," he said.
Idaho also has one of the highest requirements to pass a bond. Bonds that do pass generally take three times to get approved, Hunsaker said.
“So the fact that we came so close was encouraging,” he said.
Further, grant funds may be available from the state for the project.
In fact, it might be possible to get as much as 50 to 55 percent of the cost covered by grants. And as much as 15 percent of that bond cost could ultimately be forgiven, Hunsaker said. That would come to around $150,000. So there could be a few things that work in the community’s favor on the next try.
Plus, many residents have asked them to attempt to pass the $1.1 million bond again, he said.
Hunsaker says lot of people didn’t realize the state of the fire station and EMS service.
“As they become more aware of it, I think support for it will grow,” he said.
A new fire station would provide valuable benefits well into the future, he said.
Currently McCammon can’t apply to receive newer used fire engines that are given out by larger agencies that no longer have a use for them. To get the engines requires having a big enough station to house bigger fire engines, but the current station is only about 2,100 square feet, which is too small. It is, in fact, a former city maintenance shed.
And the trucks and other equipment can’t sit outside because they would freeze in the cold and sustain damage, Hunsaker said.
“In talks with architects, stations should be in the range of 10,000 to 15,000 square feet for a community the size of McCammon,” he said.
And the current equipment is old. The newest fire engine is from 1979 and the backup engine is from 1973, Hunsaker said.
But if the community had enough space in its fire station, it could get those $400,000 donated fire engines for free, compared to buying a new one for over $1 million.
So a bigger fire station would provide multiple long-term benefits over the current situation.
In fact, that’s one of the top benefits of the proposed update, he said.
McCammon has no locally stationed ambulance, and paramedics typically respond from Lava Hot Springs or Pocatello.
So the city reached out for information and found that the standard for a response time for EMS is seven to eight minutes, while the current average response time for McCammon EMS is 22 minutes.
A bond could help provide funds for a local ambulance that would help improve response times.
If the new fire station is approved, it would be located on city-owned land near McCammon’s north entrance.
But the City Council hasn't yet discussed what it would do with the current station if a bond passes to build a new one, he said.
Passage of the bond would raise property taxes for the owner of a McCammon home valued at $100,000 to $150,000 by $3 to $5 per month, counting the homeowner's exemption, and provided that the city receives the necessary grant funding, according to Hunsaker.
And some of the $1.1 million in funding provided if the bond measure passes would go to turn city offices into a senior/community center.