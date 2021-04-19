A fire gutted a workshop along Highway 91 just south of McCammon on Sunday night, fire officials say.
The McCammon Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the workshop blaze around 9:52 p.m. Sunday night, arriving to see the building was fully engulfed in flames, according to a McCammon Volunteer Fire Department news release.
Additional firefighters and equipment arrived from Inkom and Arimo to assist with battling the blaze, fire officials said.
In total, five fire engines, three water tenders and over 20 firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire around 10:25 p.m.; however, the workshop was declared a total loss once the fire was out.
In addition to the structure itself, the blaze destroyed several motorbikes and a vintage Ford Model A car, fire officials said.
The vinyl siding on a nearby residence suffered minor damage due to the proximity of the extreme heat, but no other structures were damaged during the blaze, officials said.
The blaze did not result in any injuries to people or pets, officials said.
Firefighters remained at the scene until about 2:30 a.m. Monday to monitor the site of the blaze and extinguish any remaining hot spots, authorities said.
The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation and a state fire marshal was expected to visit the site on Monday, fire officials said.