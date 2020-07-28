The Wagener Ranch LLC near McCammon will be officially recognized by the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Department of Agriculture as an Idaho Century Ranch on Saturday, according to ranch co-owner Mary Spinner.
“When we got close to a hundred years I wanted to do it to honor my grandparents and mother,” said Spinner, who's 71.
Her grandparents first came to live on the property in 1914. So Spinner applied for the recognition.
“That’s why I think the Idaho State Historical Society decided to recognize them because it’s pretty unusual,” Spinner said.
Jim Johnston, a Southeast Idaho representative of the Idaho State Historical Society, will formally present the family with the written recognition for the ranch at 1 p.m.
The birthday of her mother — Catherine Wagener Spinner Schueren — would have been Aug. 5.
So Spinner feels the presentation will be timely.
Spinner co-owns the ranch of over 1,000 acres with brothers John, George and Jim, who will also be there for the presentation.
John still farms the property and George and Jim live in Pocatello.
The property is bigger than when their grandparents — Alma and Alphonse Wagener — first began working it.
“They added to it,” Spinner said.
That helped bring it closer to the current acreage, after it started out at about 160 acres.
Spinner says they would have liked to have more of the grandkids and great grandkids of the original Wagener family attend the presentation.
“Just to get everybody together would have been fun,” she said.
But COVID-19 made that too difficult.
“It will just be my brothers and myself and their spouses and John’s son and his family, and John’s daughter,” Spinner said.
But they do expect perhaps about a dozen visitors. And she will prepare a potluck and sandwiches.
Spinner said she considered holding a barbecue at first, but red flag fire warnings put the kibosh to that plan.
The ranch has already escaped damage from prior wildfires that touched onto the property, Spinner said.
“We’ve been very blessed because we’ve had four fires that have been near the ranch,” she said. “I’m very thankful for the firefighters.”
She's glad to have avoided any damage from those wildfires.
She says she loves it out on the ranch and is happy to share it with family and friends.
“We’re very proud of our grandparents and mom,” Spinner said. “They worked hard, they were good people and we’re very lucky to have this legacy from them.”