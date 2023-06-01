Suspects

Robert Black, left, and Charles Mackey

 Bingham County Sheriff's Office Photos

On 05/31/2023 at approximately 7:12 p.m. Deputies with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a possible wanted subject in a hotel room at the Fort Hall Casino Hotel.

Upon arrival, Deputies looked for the wanted subject and found that he had already left the room described. However, in that room drug paraphernalia was located along with two other occupants.

