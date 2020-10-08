POCATELLO — Idaho may have placed second in a recent ranking of states with the fewest coronavirus restrictions, but that doesn’t mean safeguards don’t exist or that everyone is happy with the ones that do.
Several months into the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s still a lot of controversy regarding the virus and protective recommendations, especially masks.
Last week, a high school football game in Caldwell was canceled after spectator Ammon Bundy, an anti-government activist from the Emmett area, allegedly refused to wear a mask and ignored school and police requests to leave the grounds, according to the Associated Press.
In Pocatello, city officials recently had discussions about a conflict that reportedly occurred at a business and involved a mask. And local police and Chamber of Commerce officials issued a news release reminding the public to be civil while doing business in the community.
“We understand the stress everyone is under right now and remind everyone to be courteous, respectful, kind and patient during these times,” Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said in the news release.
There’s not a city-wide mask mandate in Pocatello, though residents are encouraged to wear them in public places.
Still, officials say businesses are allowed to set their own conditions for providing services as long as they follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That includes asking customers to wear masks if they want them to.
“As a business owner or manager, you have rights as to how you’d like your business to operate,” Matt Hunter, president and CEO of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, said in the news release.
WalletHub recently ranked Idaho second in the nation when it comes to having the fewest COVID-19 restrictions. It based its comparisons on metrics including requirements to wear masks in public, travel limitations, large gathering restrictions and status of public school, restaurant and bar reopenings among others.
Idaho is currently in Stage 4 of its reopening plan and is allowing schools, businesses and government agencies to operate. Gatherings and non-essential travel are also OK.
The state is still asking people to maintain a 6-foot distance from others, regularly clean high-touch surfaces and wear face coverings, according to rebound.idaho.gov.
But there’s no state-wide requirement that people do so.
Locally, Eastern Idaho Public Health has issued orders for face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties because of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases there.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has’t issued any such orders even though it continues to highly recommend that people wear masks. They say that goes for emergency responders, too.
“We encourage them to act like everybody has it and take precautions to prevent contracting COVID-19,” Tracy McCulloch, spokesperson for Southeastern Idaho Public Health, said.
Local law enforcement and fire departments say they’ve issued masks to their responders. But since their work and calls can vary significantly, most departments let them choose when to wear masks and when to use other protective methods, like social distancing.
There are some exceptions to that rule. Bannock County sheriff’s deputies that work in the jail are required to wear masks because it is difficult to keep 6 feet away from others at all times.
Pocatello firefighters are also required to wear protective masks on their ambulance calls. They provide masks for their patients, too.
“We’re not only trying to protect ourselves, but we’re trying to protect (against) any transmission to the public,” Ryan O’Hearn, Pocatello Fire Department's assistant chief of operations, said.
McCulloch agrees with the double-barrier approach.
“Research shows that masks do prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she said, adding that those who are ill are less likely to pass on the virus if they are wearing a mask and others are less likely to catch it if they’re wearing one, too. “If that individual is wearing a mask as well, there is a barrier between the two of them and the likelihood of spread is very low.”
McCulloch says, for the most part, people in the area have been supportive of their recommendations.
Still, some local residents say they have been harassed while trying to follow health guidelines.
Alex Urfer, a retired professor in physiology and physical therapy, wears a mask whenever he goes out in public.
“I wear a mask basically to protect other people,” Urfer said.
But not everyone agrees with his choice.
While he was shopping at a store in June, Urfer says a stranger asked him in a “rude manner” why he was wearing a mask. He responded that it was to protect the man.
“He didn’t agree with that and accused me of being a believer in the hoax of the virus,” Urfer said.
Urfer was taken aback by the man’s comments, but didn’t feel there was any need to continue the confrontation and let it be.
But that wasn’t the only time it happened.
“There’s been other instances in stores in general or in restaurants where individuals make snide comments, (like) ‘There’s one of those Democrats,’” Urfer said. “It’s unfortunate it’s (been) politicized. It’s not about politics. It’s about safety.”