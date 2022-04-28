POCATELLO — The Marshall Public Library, with the help of the Friends of the Marshall Public Library, is welcoming back patrons with comfortable new furniture. Friends donated over $12,000 to purchase leather sofas and chairs that can be found all over the building.
All the money Friends raises from book-by-book sales, usually at $0.25 to $1.00 each. So, to reach $12,000, that’s A LOT of books sold!
“We are so grateful for this large donation from our amazing Friends organization,” said Trina Bonman, Associate Director at the library. “The furniture we had prior to COVID-19 was in rough shape. Not only is our new furniture much more welcoming, but it’s also very high quality and durable. We’ll be able to keep it clean and have it last for years to come.”
Friends of the Marshall Public Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that fundraises year-round to provide for the patrons of the Marshall Public Library. In the past, they have supported Summer Reading prizes, purchased new shelving for library materials, assisted with the book wagon purchase, and purchased a Glowforge and other STEM materials for library programming. They do this by hosting several large book sales throughout the year, and by having an ongoing counter book sale in the building.
“Our Friends really do amazing things for our community from so little. We are lucky to have them and appreciate all the hard work they put in,” said Bonman.
Friends of the Marshall Public Library will be hosting the first of their pop-up sales this year May 21. This will be followed by monthly sales throughout the summer.
For more information about the library and its services, please call 208-232-1263 or visit marshallpl.org/