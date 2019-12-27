POCATELLO — Along with shelves filled with books, periodicals, music albums and movies, the Marshall Public Library will display a hard-earned trophy for at least the next year.
The traveling trophy features a picture of a diaper and recognizes the library staff as the champions of the first City of Pocatello Diaper Drive.
From Dec. 5 through Dec. 19, most of the 700 employees from 19 city departments donated more than $2,700 in cash and about 2,100 diapers for the challenge, organized by City Council members Linda Leeuwrik and Jim Johnston. The city's contribution was made as part of the health district's community Holiday Diaper Drive.
The city's combined donation will keep Southeastern Idaho Public Health's Diaper Bank stocked with about 15,000 diapers — a sufficient supply for the program to provide diapers for regional families in need for the next three months.
Marshall Public Library Director Eric Suess had so much confidence in his staff, he cleared a space on a mantle within the building long before the results were announced. Suess also declared his staff was the team to beat during a recent city meeting.
The 26 members of his staff made an average donation of slightly more than 125 diapers each.
"We give to a charity every year. Since this one involved a trophy we thought we would chose this charity this year," Suess said.
To generate interest in the drive, the city's police and fire unions teamed to offer $40 gift certificates for Sandpiper or Jakers Bar and Grill for the top employee from each department. The unions also provided the trophy and a pizza party for the winning department.
Capt. Andy Moldenhauer, with the fire union, said the police and fire unions are getting better about collaborating on philanthropic projects and combined to donate funds for a turkey drive before Thanksgiving.
"We make other donations, but this year, we were approached by Councilwoman Leeuwrik, so we made a contribution to make the prize worthwhile," Moldenhauer said.
Cpl. Akilah Lacey, a representative of the police union, added, "You always feel good when you help people."
The city officials intend to continue partnering with the local health district on its diaper drive in the future, hoping to grow the challenge with each successful campaign.
"A lot of people think about food needs, but diapers is kind of a big expense that is often overlooked, so we wanted to make sure we did something to provide for that," Leeuwrik said.
Though the city describes its new grand prize as a "traveling trophy," Suess has already advised other department heads that he's optimistic the library will become its longterm home.
"I think the library has really laid the gauntlet down for the future," Johnston said.