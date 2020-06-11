ARIMO — Longtime Marsh Valley School District Superintendent Marvin Hansen is resigning from his post.
Hansen says he has received an offer from the school board that, if approved by the board, would allow him to stay on as an interim superintendent until they can find his successor.
“It has been my privilege and honor to be your school Superintendent for the past 16 years,” Hansen wrote in a public post on his personal Facebook page. “Along with a very dedicated staff, we have provided our students with a great educational experience during this time.”
In the post, Hansen describes some of the reasons behind his resignation. He says a former district employee recently accused him of sexual harassment based on something that allegedly occurred several years ago.
“This allegation was immediately shared with the school board Chairman. The school board hired legal council who retained an impartial investigator to investigate this allegation. The investigator and legal (counsel) determined the allegations were unfounded, but they determined there was an ethical violation on my part for misuse of a district phone and car,” Hansen wrote in his post. “I sincerely apologize for wrong doing on my part.”
The board has been diligent in their deliberations and professional in dealing with the situation, Hansen said, but, he added, they have also severely sanctioned him for the ethical violations.
Hansen says the school board has offered him a one-year contract at a reduced salary while they search for a new superintendent. Once they find one, Hansen will stay on as an administrative assistant for the remainder of his contract.
Kevin Fonnesbeck, chairman of the school board, confirmed Thursday that Hansen had been offered a contract, but he said no action will be taken on that contract until the board meets in July. Fonnesbeck did not comment further on the situation as it is a personnel matter.
Despite the changes taking place, Hansen says he is grateful for everything the district has given him and his family over the years, and he plans to continue working hard.
He says he will use his years of administrative experience to help the district as it moves forward.
“In my new role, I will work diligently for the good of the district as we continue to provide an excellent educational opportunity for all students,” Hansen wrote.