ARIMO — Marsh Valley School District 21 has scrapped an outdated mask mandate provision in its return to school plan that would have been triggered by a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the district's high school.
The plan, which was approved by the school board in August 2021, stated that if a school in the district reported more than 15 active COVID-19 cases at any time, a mask requirement would be issued for that school.
School District 21 Superintendent Gary Tucker said there are currently 47 students and staff in his district who are infected with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, based on a 14-day rolling average. Tucker said Marsh Valley High School accounts for 33 of those cases — more than double the district’s threshold of 15 cases.
According to the district’s previous plan, the school board would have had to install a mask mandate at the high school in response to its case count, but Tucker said the district wanted to avoid that in the interest of keeping students’ time at school as normal as possible.
The district’s school board unanimously approved the change to its plan during a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The new plan shortens the amount of time that school attendees who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to it are required to be out of school, and it does away with the 15-case threshold being a cause for action of any kind, including issuing a mask mandate.
“We don't believe that those thresholds are the most accurate measure of when schools should be open or when schools should not be open anymore, so we're not going to have our decisions be based on certain thresholds. We're going to have them be based on the discretion of the district,” Tucker said. “This gives us a little bit more flexibility to work with the health department and with some other experts that we look to to be able to make those determinations when those numbers may not be as meaningful or may not mean the same things that they meant six months ago.”
The superintendent said the amended plan mirrors the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most current recommendations and gives the school district more flexibility to make health safety decisions that are appropriate based on the way the pandemic has evolved.
Students and staff in District 21 are now only required to be out of school for five days after testing positive for COVID-19. For known COVID-19 exposures, vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask when around other people for 10 days following exposure, while unvaccinated individuals are asked to stay home for five days and wear a mask for five days when they return to school.
Tucker said he believes updating the district’s response plan was necessary to keep its mitigation strategies up-to-date and allow the district to maintain a comfortable environment for students.
“We want to do everything we can to keep our staff and our students safe, but we also want to balance that with the need to keep kids in school and to have their school experience be as normal as it possibly can be,” Tucker said. “That's what kids need, not only for their academic well being but for their mental and social emotional well being. We're doing everything we can to provide as normal an experience as we possibly can while still taking the precautions that are necessary.”
Tucker noted that most of those COVID-positive individuals at Marsh Valley High School already have completed a five-day quarantine and returned to school. But because the district counts its cases using a 14-day rolling average and has opted to keep that method, the count shows 33 cases.
Tucker said the number of truly active cases at Marsh Valley High School is five as of Wednesday.
While District 21 is keeping its classrooms open and avoiding mask requirements, some other local school districts are shutting down temporarily for a lack of staff, as well as student absences.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 classes returned on Monday after a full-day closure the preceding Friday because there were not enough teachers available to staff classrooms. Bonneville Joint School District 93 announced it’s closing its schools again on Friday after also closing schools on Jan. 14 due to COVID-19 spread and staff absences.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials reported for the first time on Wednesday that the highly contagious omicron variant had been detected in Bannock and Bingham counties. The health agency had not previously confirmed any local COVID-19 infections from the omicron variant.
There are 4,154 Southeast Idaho residents actively infected with the virus, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, and 20 of those individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19 illness.
Tucker said his school district will do everything it can to keep students in classrooms despite rising COVID-19 cases throughout the region and in the district’s schools.
“Right now, we do have quite a few students that are out with one illness or another, but we're still able to hold school and we're still able to keep the majority of our kids in class,” he said. “We just want to continue doing that as much as we can because we believe the best thing for kids is to have them attending school when at all possible.”