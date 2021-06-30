ARIMO — The Marsh Valley School District has mutually agreed to part ways with its middle school principal effective Wednesday evening by way of a contract buyout, documents say.
The Idaho State Journal on Wednesday obtained a copy of a separation agreement that Marsh Valley Middle School principal Isaac Moffett signed on May 13 and former chair of the Marsh Valley School District Board of Trustees Kevin Fonnesbeck signed on May 17. The agreement states the school district agreed to continue paying Moffett his monthly salary of about $5,100 through July 20 and that Moffett would continue receiving health benefits from the district through July 31.
Additionally, the district agreed to pay Moffett $10,000 to buy out the second year of his contract, the agreement states. Moffett was in his first year with the school district.
Just three days after the school district signed the agreement, Moffett joined Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s Indoctrination Task Force, according to a May 20 news release from McGeachin. The task force was established to “protect our young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism,” according to an April 8 news release from McGeachin.
On Wednesday, Moffett declined to comment on the specifics of the mutual separation agreement, but indicated negotiations for this contract buyout started in early May.
“I can’t know the intentions of (other media reports), but I was definitely not fired by the district and my departure had nothing to do with my participation on the indoctrination task force,” Moffett said.
Further, Fonnesbeck said that at the time the district and Moffett were negotiating Moffett’s departure, the board was never aware of Moffett's intention to participate in the task force and that the agreement to separate was not at all impacted by his role on the task force.
During the task force’s second meeting last week, Moffett joined other presenters in expressing concern that schools teach that the United States is a democracy when they should be describing it as a constitutional republic, the Idaho Capital Sun reported.
“We are committing educational, intellectual fraud on our kids,” Moffett said during the meeting. “They are not being taught what they should be taught. They are being shortchanged.”
A video of last week’s task force meeting is available on McGeachin’s official government website.
Kurt Liebich, the Idaho State Board of Education President, disseminated a news release in the middle of that meeting last week explaining why he and other SBOE officials opted to respond via email to questions posed to them from the task force as opposed to attending in person. In the news release. Liebich said he is unaware of any actual evidence to indicate Idaho students are being indoctrinated.
“We will continue to follow the work of the task force,” Leibich wrote. “To date, I have not seen any evidence of indoctrination in our public education system. As a State Board, we have confidence in our local school boards and communities to address any issues should they arise.”
This isn’t the first time Moffett has made headlines in the Gem State. In September 2009, Moffett filed a lawsuit against the state and various education officials who had barred the use of the “Bible and other religious texts as a teaching tool in the classroom,” inside the now-defunct Nampa Classical Academy charter school. according to the Associated Press. Moffett’s lawsuit was eventually thrown out by way of a federal appeals court ruling in August 2011.
Moffett's departure marks the second time the Marsh Valley School District has agreed to buy out an administrator's contract within the last four months.
In February, the Marsh Valley School District Board of Trustees voted to pay $27,500 to buy out the contract for former district superintendent turned administrative assistant Marvin Hansen. Hansen's buyout was based on the the condition that Hansen threw out a lawsuit against the district seeking $500,000 in damages. The school board’s decision to buy out Hansen’s contract followed a mutual separation agreement between Hansen, as superintendent at the time, and the district, which both parties signed in 2020.
Moffett says he still has plans to work in education at a different school district, but declined to provide specifics based on backlash he has received for participating in the indoctrination task force as well as the notion that he does not want to distract from the mission of his new school district, he said.