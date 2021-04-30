Marsh Valley High School will present the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie” on May 6, 7, 8, 10, 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. in the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center.
“Thoroughly Modern Millie” is a classic musical that takes place in the flapper era of 1922, and follows the main character, Millie Dillmount, in her travels from a small country town in Kansas, to the bustling, high-profile streets of New York.
Staying in a boarding house under the name of Hotel Priscilla, Millie takes on many challenges throughout her stay, from the trials of attempting to find a wealthy husband, to uncovering a dark secret at the very house in which she’s staying.
Admission costs $6 for adults, $3 for students, and anyone 5 and under is free. Tickets are available starting May 3 and are available through the Marsh Valley High School website, mveagles.org, as well as at the door of the arts center on show nights.