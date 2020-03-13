POCATELLO — Bannock County Sheriff’s Office will have a new undersheriff come Monday.
Sheriff Lorin Nielsen has appointed Lt. Tony Manu, who has been working in the Detective Division, to the position.
“He’s the best candidate,” Nielsen said, adding that Manu has been with the sheriff’s office for his entire career. “I’ve watched him work his way up. He’s definitely a leader.”
Manu replaces Chief Deputy Jim Dalley, who retired this month.
Nielsen, who plans to retire in June, noted that Manu is running for Bannock County Sheriff. He says the undersheriff position will be a good training ground for him if he’s elected.
“(As undersheriff,) his duties will be to represent me when I’m not here and (he will) be in charge of working with the deputies,” Nielsen said.
The deadline to file a declaration of candidacy for the sheriff position was 5 p.m. on Friday. As of 1 p.m., Bannock County election officials said there was only one other person running for the post: Nate Stewart.